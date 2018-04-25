LISTEN: Kelley Klamp – How Can People Help A Deployed Soldier Whose House Was Destroyed By Squatters?
By Carl Sundberg
|
Apr 25, 2018 @ 3:42 PM

Lars talks with Kelley Klamp, who has the acting power of attorney for Sgt Joshua Davidson of Butte, MN. Sgt. Davidson’s house was devastated after squatters moved in and completely destroyed his home and damaged, sold and stole the majority of his possessions.

Interested In Helping?

GoFundMe Page: Click Here

Facebook Page: Click Here

Original Story: Click Here

