LISTEN: Kelley Klamp – How Can People Help A Deployed Soldier Whose House Was Destroyed By Squatters?

Lars talks with Kelley Klamp, who has the acting power of attorney for Sgt Joshua Davidson of Butte, MN. Sgt. Davidson’s house was devastated after squatters moved in and completely destroyed his home and damaged, sold and stole the majority of his possessions.

