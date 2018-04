Lars talks to Kayla Blakeslee, program and news director for WOWO News Radio in Ft Wayne, IN about a story of an 8th grade boy who was shamed, berated and given extra work by his Spanish teacher because he cited Fox News in an assignment.

The student’s father talks about the issue: Click Here

