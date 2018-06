Donald Trump has reformed the tax system, saving many Americans hundreds and thousands of dollars on their paychecks as well as keeping more money in the pockets of utilities, allowing them to lower prices. Lars speaks with Grover Norquist, president for Americans for Tax Reform, about how this has come about and what it means for Americans.

The post LISTEN: Grover Norquist – How Has Tax Reform Slashed The Cost Of Utilities Across America? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.