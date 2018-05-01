LISTEN: Eric Felten – Did Obama’s Director Of National Intel. James Clapper, Engineer The Steel Dossier Release?

Eric Felten talks with Lars about the astonishing House report that claims the release of the “Steel Dossier” was actually engineered by Obama’s Director of National Intelligence James Clapper. They also discuss how this apparently sneaky move might have been the act that caused Robert Mueller’s special counsel investigation.

View Eric’s story at the Washington Standard Newspaper.

