LISTEN: Eric Felten – Did Obama’s Director Of National Intel. James Clapper, Engineer The Steel Dossier Release?
By Carl Sundberg
|
May 1, 2018 @ 4:28 PM

Eric Felten talks with Lars about the astonishing House report that claims the release of the “Steel Dossier” was actually engineered by Obama’s Director of National Intelligence James Clapper. They also discuss how this apparently sneaky move might have been the act that caused Robert Mueller’s special counsel investigation.

View Eric’s story at the Washington Standard Newspaper.

 

The post LISTEN: Eric Felten – Did Obama’s Director Of National Intel. James Clapper, Engineer The Steel Dossier Release? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

LISTEN: Adam Kredo – Did Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu Prove, Yes Iran Is Building Nukes? LISTEN: Knute Buehler – What Should Oregon Voters Know About Your Positions On Guns And Abortion LISTEN: Mike Berry Esq. – Should Empty Tables With Bibles Meant To Honor POW’s/MIA’s Be Considered “Loathsome”? LISTEN: Dr. Herb London – Should Trump Be Awarded The Nobel Peace Prize For His Efforts In North Korea? LISTEN : Will Riley – Do The Parkland Anti-Gun Students Reflect How Most Millennials Feel About Guns? LISTEN: Cathy Ruse – Does The UK Gov. Believe In The Sanctity Of Life After Toddler Alfie Evans Death?
Comments