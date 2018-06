Russian internet hacking is nothing new, but lately, there has been a trend of Russians hacking directly into people’s home internet routers, and stealing their information directly. Lars talks with Eric Cole, P.h D. about this issue, and what those of us who use wifi at home can do to keep themselves safe from cyber-attack.

