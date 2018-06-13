LISTEN: Dr. Sebastian Gorka – What Is Your Analysis Of President Trump’s Summit In Singapore With North Korea?
By Carl Sundberg
|
Jun 13, 2018 @ 5:12 PM

With the historic summit between President Trump and Supreme Leader of North Korea, Kim Jong-Un, many are left with questions and opinions about the true impact this meeting could have on the world, its politics and its economy. Lars speaks with Dr. Sebastian Gorka, former advisor to the president, and a national security strategist for Fox News.

 

