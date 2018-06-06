LISTEN: Dr. Sebastian Gorka – Should Obama Be Charged For Treason For His Traitorous Iran Dealings?
By Carl Sundberg
|
Jun 6, 2018 @ 2:40 PM

There is a lot of debate about a President’s accountability to the law. What does the nation do when a President not only breaks several international commerce laws but continually hides his deceit from Congress? Dr. Sebastian Gorka talks with Lars about recently uncovered evidence that may link President Obama to a practice of granting Iran access to the American financial system, despite what Congress had ruled, and doing so secretly while lying to them in the process.

