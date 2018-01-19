When you hear about a coup or a political takeover, you’re usually hearing about a third world country, or to use the President’s term, an S-hole. But a brand new classified memo about abuse by the Department of Justice and the FBI makes the case that America is seeing an attempted political coup against President Trump right now. Dr. Sebastian Gorka joined Lars to give him the details today.

The post LISTEN: Dr. Sebastian Gorka – Is The FISA Intel Memo Worse Than Watergate? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.