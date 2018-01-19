LISTEN: Dr. Sebastian Gorka – Is The FISA Intel Memo Worse Than Watergate?
By Carl Sundberg
|
Jan 19, 2018 @ 4:14 PM

When you hear about a coup or a political takeover, you’re usually hearing about a third world country, or to use the President’s term, an S-hole. But a brand new classified memo about abuse by the Department of Justice and the FBI makes the case that America is seeing an attempted political coup against President Trump right now. Dr. Sebastian Gorka joined Lars to give him the details today.

