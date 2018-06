Lars talks to Dr. Mas Subramanian, Milton Harris Chair Professor in Materials Science, and professor at the Department of Chemistry at Oregon State University about the wholly new pigment he has developed. This new pigment offers a new shade of blue to artists and painters around the world that can even help cut heating and cooling costs.

