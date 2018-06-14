LISTEN: Dr. James Conca – Should America Keep Coal Energy Alive With Taxpayer Money?

Wind, Water, Gas, Nuclear, Coal Americans are overwhelmed with options when it comes to producing energy. With the rising cost of using coal for energy creation, and the other options being a better financial choice, Americans need to decide if this is a product worth saving. Lars speaks with Dr. James Conca, the Senior Scientist with UFA Ventures, Inc., about this dilemma and what these options mean for America’s economic and energy futures.

