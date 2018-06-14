LISTEN: Dr. James Conca – Should America Keep Coal Energy Alive With Taxpayer Money?
By Carl Sundberg
Jun 14, 2018 @ 4:10 PM

Wind, Water, Gas, Nuclear, Coal Americans are overwhelmed with options when it comes to producing energy. With the rising cost of using coal for energy creation, and the other options being a better financial choice, Americans need to decide if this is a product worth saving. Lars speaks with Dr. James Conca, the Senior Scientist with UFA Ventures, Inc., about this dilemma and what these options mean for America’s economic and energy futures.

 

