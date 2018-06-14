LISTEN: Charles Sauer – Will The Supreme Court’s Release Of Sports Betting Lead To An Over Regulated Disaster?
By Carl Sundberg
|
Jun 14, 2018 @ 5:23 PM

Sports betting has been deemed available to states by the Supreme Court, and as with all decisions of this magnitude, there are a lot of questions and possible repercussions that come along with it. Lars speaks with Charles Sauer, president of the Market Institute and author of “Profit Motive: What Drives the Things We Do” about the likeliness of sports betting becoming very over-regulated.

 

The post LISTEN: Charles Sauer – Will The Supreme Court’s Release Of Sports Betting Lead To An Over Regulated Disaster? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

LISTEN: Dr. James Conca – Should America Keep Coal Energy Alive With Taxpayer Money? LISTEN: Bernie Giusto – Is The 500 Page IG’s Report On Clinton’s Emails As Damning As It Seems? LISTEN: Michael Strickland – Tell Us Why You Were Arrested For Self-Defense, And Where Your Case Sits Now LISTEN: Knute Buehler – Where Do You Stand About Kate Brown’s Proposed ‘Highway Robbery?’ Lars Thoughts: Happy Birthday Mr President Left Hook Right Jab: Debating the North Korea Summit
Comments