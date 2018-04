Lars speaks with Cathy Ruse, senior fellow, and Director of the Center for Human Dignity, at Family Research Council about the recent death of toddler Alfie Evans coming shortly after the British government removed the child from life support.

The post LISTEN: Cathy Ruse – Does The UK Gov. Believe In The Sanctity Of Life After Toddler Alfie Evans Death? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.