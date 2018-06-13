LISTEN: Caleb Heimlich – What About The Cowards In Seattle Government Who Flipped On The Head Tax?

After the proposition of a head tax was brought before the people of the Seattle area, the public shouted back to lawmakers a firm NO! Caleb Heimlich the chairman of the Washington State Republican Party talks to Lars about Seattle’s city council’s decision to drop their proposed head tax and about the damage it may have already done Seattle business.

