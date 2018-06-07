LISTEN: Bernie Giusto – What Can Society Do To Stop Former Convicts From Moving Back To The Big House?
By Carl Sundberg
|
Jun 7, 2018 @ 4:32 PM

With national recidivism rates shooting sky high in the US, many communities are frantically searching for solutions to keep criminals from relapsing. Lars talks to former Sherriff of Multnomah County Oregon, Bernie Giusto about trends of repeat offenders and the climbing statistics in prison population that communities are now having to deal with.

The post LISTEN: Bernie Giusto – What Can Society Do To Stop Former Convicts From Moving Back To The Big House? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

LISTEN: Ann Coulter – How Are Liberals Putting On “Blackface” To Co-Opt Civil Rights When It Suits Their Goals? Lars Larson Live Stream 6-7-18 Lars Larson Live Stream 6-6-18 LISTEN: Patrick O’Donnell – Tell Us About The WWI, June 6th Invasion That Changed The War Lars Thoughts: How Much Time Should Barry Do? LISTEN: Andy McCarthy – Why Do You Think The Masterpiece Cake Decision A Step In The Wrong Direction?
Comments