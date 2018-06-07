With national recidivism rates shooting sky high in the US, many communities are frantically searching for solutions to keep criminals from relapsing. Lars talks to former Sherriff of Multnomah County Oregon, Bernie Giusto about trends of repeat offenders and the climbing statistics in prison population that communities are now having to deal with.

The post LISTEN: Bernie Giusto – What Can Society Do To Stop Former Convicts From Moving Back To The Big House? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.