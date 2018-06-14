LISTEN: Bernie Giusto – Is The 500 Page IG’s Report On Clinton’s Emails As Damning As It Seems?

The release of the massive, 500-page report from the Inspector General is still being waded through by analysts and the public but so far it’s showing signs of shady people doing shady things throughout the FBI. Lars talks to retired sheriff Bernie Giusto about his thoughts on this report, and what it could mean for Comey, FBI lovebirds Peter Strzok Lisa Page and the Clinton Cartel.

