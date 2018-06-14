LISTEN: Bernie Giusto – Is The 500 Page IG’s Report On Clinton’s Emails As Damning As It Seems?
By Carl Sundberg
|
Jun 14, 2018 @ 3:57 PM

The release of the massive, 500-page report from the Inspector General is still being waded through by analysts and the public but so far it’s showing signs of shady people doing shady things throughout the FBI. Lars talks to retired sheriff Bernie Giusto about his thoughts on this report, and what it could mean for Comey, FBI lovebirds Peter Strzok Lisa Page and the Clinton Cartel.

 

The post LISTEN: Bernie Giusto – Is The 500 Page IG’s Report On Clinton’s Emails As Damning As It Seems? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

LISTEN: Dr. James Conca – Should America Keep Coal Energy Alive With Taxpayer Money? LISTEN: Michael Strickland – Tell Us Why You Were Arrested For Self-Defense, And Where Your Case Sits Now LISTEN: Knute Buehler – Where Do You Stand About Kate Brown’s Proposed ‘Highway Robbery?’ Lars Thoughts: Happy Birthday Mr President Left Hook Right Jab: Debating the North Korea Summit LISTEN: Alireza Jafarzadeh – What Is Dictator Hosseini Khamenei And Iran Doing To Control And Silence Its People?
Comments