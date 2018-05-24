LISTEN: Ben Durbin – Tell Us About The Act Of Humanity You Witnessed

Lars received the following email from listener Ben Durbin, and invited him on to tell us all the story.

“Lars, I was coming home from work, heading east on Hwy 26, a couple miles past the last stop light in Gresham. In the distance was a Clackamas County Sheriff motorcycle in the center of the road, lights flashing, dealing with what had to have been a disturbed pedestrian because there was no other vehicle pulled over.

Traffic had slowed as we approached. When I was very close to the scene, the pedestrian kicked the motorcycle over and tackled the woman officer. I slammed the brakes, stopping in the fast lane, and got out. The pedestrian had the officer in a headlock as they rolled around.

The median filled with vehicles and all lanes came to a halt. It seemed like everyone came out of their rig to provide help. There must have been 50 of us. It took about 8 people to pin the guy down and a bunch of us to pick up the bike.

I didn’t stick around long after because the perp was in cuffs and I was blocking traffic. I am still numb but feel so incredibly lucky to have witnessed the best in humanity, so brave and heroic.

Thanks, Ben

PS. I only found out it was a lady officer during the event, you could not tell from afar because she was fully geared up. I just want to clarify that because we all stopped for an officer, not a “lady in distress” type of thing.”

