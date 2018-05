Lars talks with Ben Cannon, Executive Director for Oregon’s Higher Education Coordinating Commission who explains some of the rules and laws behind giving illegal aliens financial aid, and even cheaper tuition than some American citizens.

RELATED CONTENT

LISTEN: James O’Keefe – Are Teachers Unions Protecting And Defending Predators And Molesters?

LISTEN: Kathryn Jean Lopez – What Are The Connections Between Adoption, Foster Care And Being Pro-Life?

Lars Larson Live Stream 5-23-18

Daniel Mitchell – Is A 1 Year Prison Sentence Enough For Someone Who Bought Guns Illegally For A Triple-Murderer?

LISTEN: Rob Schneider – Does The Hyper-Sensitive, Snowflake Ridden World We Live In Take The Fun Out Of Comedy?

LISTEN: Kellyanne Conway – What Is The Trump White House Doing To Support Women’s Health & Pro-Life?