RELATED CONTENT

RIP R. Lee Ermey: Listen to the Lars Larson Interview

LISTEN: Author John O’Neill – What Surprises Did Archaeologists Unearth Buried Below St. Peter’s Basilica?

LISTEN: Congressman Paul Gosar – Does The Media Have Amnesia When It Comes To James Comey’s Mess-Ups?

LISTEN: Lester Munson – What Makes Mike Pompeo The Right Choice For Secretary Of State?

Tom Fitton – Should President Trump Just Say Enough And Fire Robert Mueller?

LISTEN: Robert O’Neill – Should Trump Bombard Syria With Missiles Over Gas Attacks?