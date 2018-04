Lars talks with NY Times bestseller John O’Neill about his most recent book “The Fisherman’s Tomb” about the potential burial of one of Christ’s most well-known apostles Peter. Legend said Peter was buried on Vatican Hill after his Roman execution by the emperor Nero in 66 A.D. which is the spot that St. Peter’s Basilica was built.

