Lars talks with syndicated author and all-around firebrand Ann Coulter about the relaxed attitude the media seems to be taking with former FBI director James Comey, especially considering the amount of unfounded, and speculative things he is saying about the president.

The post LISTEN: Ann Coulter – Why Does The Media Let Fruitcake James Comey Get Away With Such Empty Speculation On Trump? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.