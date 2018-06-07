LISTEN: Ann Coulter – How Are Liberals Putting On “Blackface” To Co-Opt Civil Rights When It Suits Their Goals?

Liberals often seem to use black people as props or as poster-people for their various causes using the original laws granting black people civil rights and equality to gift countless other groups with a slew of legal, civil and economic advantages. Lars talks with syndicated columnist and best selling author, Ann Coulter about this horrendous trend of Democrats of all colors taking advantage of laws intended to help black people get a footing after centuries of disadvantage.

