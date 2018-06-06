While there has always been a connection between food and culture, when is overpowering linger of culture, or “cultural awareness” so strong that it drowns out the food? Lars talks to Andy Ngo who tells Lars how the foodie culture in the Portland area is being so overpowered by Social Justice Warriors who are plastering advertisements, memos and racially inflammatory statements on restaurant windows and doors.

The post LISTEN: Andy Ngo – Are Social Justice Warriors Spoiling Portland’s Foodie Culture? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.