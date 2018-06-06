LISTEN: Andy McCarthy – Why Do You Think The Masterpiece Cake Decision A Step In The Wrong Direction?

The debate between religion and sexual preference is quite the hot button issue right now and the recent decision by the US Supreme Court has not done much in the way to clear up those muddy waters. Lars talks to Andy McCarthy, a contributing editor for the national review says the decision may not be the blow for religious rights that many people see.

