LISTEN: Alireza Jafarzadeh – What Is Dictator Hosseini Khamenei And Iran Doing To Control And Silence Its People?
By Carl Sundberg
|
Jun 13, 2018 @ 5:22 PM

Since the start of 2018 and gaining support since then, Hosseini Khamenei has been pushing for “authorized protest sites” basically limited zones, that are out of the way where no one can hear you protest, essentially defeating the idea of protesting. Lars talks with Alireza Jafarzadeh, the Deputy Director and US representative of the National Council of Resistance of Iran about this trend to step on Iranian’s speech and protest rights.

 

