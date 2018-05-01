LISTEN: Adam Kredo – Did Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu Prove, Yes Iran Is Building Nukes?
By Carl Sundberg
|
May 1, 2018 @ 4:44 PM

Lars talks with a senior writer for The Washington Free Beacon, Adam Kredo about the recent information released by Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu. Adam explains what we should learn from Netanyahu’s speech and what that information really means for the rest of the world and America’s agreement with Iran, which is predicated that they refrain from building nuclear weapons.

