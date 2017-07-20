Linkin Park Lead Singer Dead At 41

Los Angeles County, California – The music world has been shocked again by a tragic death that’s come far too soon. The lead singer of Linkin Park, Chester Bennington was found dead at a home in California this morning. TMZ reporting the singer hung himself, according to law enforcement. Linkin Park was one of the most popular bands in the last two decades selling over 70 million albums worldwide and winning two Grammy’s. Chester was married with six children. He struggled with drugs and alcohol.

Its known that Bennington was close with singer Chris Cornell from the band Soundgarden. Cornell himself committed suicide back in May. Today would have been Cornell’s 53rd birthday. Bennington wrote an open letter to Chris on the day of his death.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ Bennington was home alone at the time of the suicide, his family was out of town and he was found upstairs by an employee.

This famous singer’s death is rocking the music world as hard as he rocked it on stage. KXL’s Jacob Dean knows. Dean has seen the band perform live three times and shares this personal story exclusively on KXL.com:

“For me, and many others close to the age of 30, Linkin Park was HUGE. For many years, they were my favorite band. I owned every album they had and saw them live three times. Simply put, they rocked. Big time. The band’s 2nd album, “Meteora,” was one of the biggest alternative albums in music history.

It was a new sound. Rock infused with rap and vise versa. The bands energy was electric, super intense, and the live shows were amazing.

The first time I saw them it was on the Family Values Tour, November 16, 2001 at the Rose Garden Arena. They played the show alongside bands like Stone Temple Pilots, and Staind. I remember Linkin Park doing an awesome show that night, Chester going out and doing songs in the audience, and the band invited a couple from the crowd onstage with them. I remember thinking I’d like to see them headline a show and play longer.

That day came almost exactly ten years ago, on July 25, 2007. Then much more popular and successful Linkin Park were the headliners of the Projekt Revolution Tour at the White River Amphitheatre in Auburn, Washington. It was such a fantastic show. What stood out to me was Linkin Park offered digital downloads of the recording of that specific concert on their website, which was a newer idea for the time, and I thought it was very cool.

Most recently I saw Chester, Mike, and Linkin Park co-headline the Honda Civic Tour with Incubus, five years ago at the Tacoma Dome. I still have the set list, taken from the stage from that very show.

Chester Bennington was so unique in his abilities and his performance. He could yell over a crunchy guitar riff for longer than most people can hold their breath underwater before needing to come up for air. Chester brought it, and helped keep rock music alive for fans of my generation. What he and Linkin Park were able to do sounded great and it was perfect timing in the music industry.

What I really loved about Linkin Park was three things. 1) They rocked. 2) I could listen to their first three or four albums front to back and never have to skip a track. The entire albums were good. 3) Over the years, their evolution in sound from album to album seemed to match my evolution in taste for music. To me, generally speaking, the sound sort of mellowed out a touch as it progressed over time and what I wanted to listen to at the time did as well. I was able to stay a huge fan of the band over the course of almost two decades.

Bennington’s impact will be a lasting one. He will be very missed.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicide, there is help available 24/7 on the Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

KXL’s Jacob Dean contributed to this report.