It is sometimes sad to know all the knowledge and culture which has been lost throughout human history, including languages.

It’s what peaked my interest in this story about a proposed “linguistic emergency” declaration in Alaska.

The Alaska Senate voted unanimously in favor of the declaration. We’ll have to see how the Alaska House votes on it, but it’s an interesting development in one of the more culturally diverse states in the U.S.

There has been a MAJOR debate on whether to use the word “emergency” in addressing the problem of cultural and linguistic erosion.

Here’s testimony from Alaska’s Senate Minority Leader Berta Gardner (D-Anchorage)

Alaska’s Native American communities claim that all 20 of the state’s indigenous languages will be extinct by the year 2100.