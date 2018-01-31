Linfield College Names New President

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Miles Davis is the new president of Linfield College.

The man who shares a name with the jazz great is the first African-American president in the 160-year history of the college based in McMinnville, Oregon.

Davis has spent the last six years as dean of the school of business at Shenandoah University in Winchester, Virginia. He starts his new job July 1.

In a statement released by the school, Davis said he is excited to join the Linfield community. He said the students he met during a visit stole his heart with their inquisitive and thoughtful questions.

A nationwide search for Linfield’s 20th president began in May, when Thomas Hellie said he would retire at the end of the 2017-18 school year.