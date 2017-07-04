Lincoln County jail Inmate Found Dead In His Cell

NEWPORT, Ore. (AP) – A Lincoln County Jail inmate has been found dead in his cell.

Deputies discovered inmate Stewart Douglas Curry unresponsive at about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday during their routine breakfast service.

Deputies and then medics did CPR on Curry, but he was pronounced dead.

At the time, Curry of Toledo, Oregon, was housed in a single cell.

Curry was in the jail on rape and sex abuse charges. His bail had been set for $1.5 million.

An autopsy is planned for Wednesday to determine the cause of his death.