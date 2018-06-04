Lincoln County Commissioner’s First Day At Work As A Woman

Newport, Or. – Lincoln County Commissioner Bill Hall heads to work today as Claire Elizabeth Hall, following her transition from man to woman. Hall says ” I am feeling great, exhilarated, over the moon, happy, loved, affirmed. I know not everybody appreciates it, gets it or likes it. But I’m a very lucky person. I live in a community where I have made a lot of friends over more than 30 years and this is really, Lincoln County is really an open and accepting community in a lot of ways and so I don’t think I can be in a better place to do this.”

She says she’s changed her office, adding a more feminine clock. She also put up a sign near her desk that says “Do you want to talk to the man in charge or the woman who knows what she’s talking about?”

Hall says she’s been working with a therapist for a few months and finally reached a point in her life when she “no longer saw insurmountable obstacles in doing this.” She says its strictly coincidental she transitioned during Pride month. She says she’ll join a parade watching party next weekend for Portland’s Pride Week.