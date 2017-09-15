Lillard Time at Parkrose High School

Portland Ore – Trailblazer star Damian Lillard is taking his annual RESPECT program to Roosevelt and Parkrose High Schools this year. He started RESPECT in 2013 as a rookie with the Blazers. The campaign encouraged youth to make a formal pledge to show respect for all people. Continuing his work to inspire ongoing, respectful behavior in youth, Lillard has updated the RESPECT campaign to align his message with priorities of Portland-area schools, including attendance, which directly correlates to high school graduation. His message? … Show Up, Work Hard and Be Kind.