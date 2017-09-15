Lillard Time at Parkrose High School
By Mike Turner
|
Sep 15, 2017 @ 4:10 PM

Portland Ore – Trailblazer star Damian Lillard is taking his annual RESPECT program to Roosevelt and Parkrose High Schools this year. He started RESPECT in 2013 as a rookie with the Blazers. The campaign encouraged youth to make a formal pledge to show respect for all people. Continuing his work to inspire ongoing, respectful behavior in youth, Lillard has updated the RESPECT campaign to align his message with priorities of Portland-area schools, including attendance, which directly correlates to high school graduation. His message? … Show Up, Work Hard and Be Kind.

Related Content

Portland School Board Approves Big Bond Measure
AMR Answers Call: Transports Medically Fragile Wom...
Flags Lowered In Honor Of Astronaut John Glenn
2 Children Hit; Man Arrested for Hit & Run
Man Found Fatally Shot in Portland Home
Nurses Rally
Comments