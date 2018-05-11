In Brief: Funny in spots but there isn’t a lot of life in this party.



Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone have added Life of the Party to their co-written, McCarthy starring, Falcone directed growing stable of dumb movies. For those who don’t remember the first two collaborations are The Boss and Tammy. To be fair, Life of the Party is the best of their now three bad movies.

Best, however, is a relative term.

Life of the Party brings to mind — and may have been inspired by — Rodney Dangerfield’s awful flick Back to School. It was an awful idea in 1986 and is an awful idea now.

McCarthy is Deanna. Just after dropping daughter Maddie off at college her husband drops the D-bomb. He’s fallen for a realtor and — hey, lucky for him — the realtor has listed the house. With a hubby who’s history Deanna needs something to do with her life.

It doesn’t take a genius to figure out where this is going. Deanna heads back to college to finish the degree she didn’t get eons ago when she got pregnant. He finished college, she raised the kid. You get the picture.

It’s no surprise that she picks the same school as doting daughter Maddie. To Maddie it’s an oil and water mix but her ditzy friends love the idea. With that mom becomes the — as the title says — life of the party. Everyone loves her — well, almost everyone — as she tries to fit in with kids 20-some years younger.

As the film progresses Deanna morphs into Dee-Rock and when not the — here we go again — life of the party, she dispenses motherly wisdom, befriends her very Goth roommate, becomes a teacher’s pet and gives us one or two other supposed to be “surprises.”

Only one event in the film can be categorized as a surprise and it did elicit a laugh.

I love McCarthy but since Bridesmaids — whose show she stole — there has been this huge effort to make her a movie star and not a supporting actress. Truthfully, I love the lady. She’s a great character actress with a lot of talent. When used sparingly McCarthy is amazing.

Carrying a movie just isn’t her thing.

To begin with, in most of her starring roles — and in this one — McCarthy is just plain irritating. Deanna — oh, sorry, Dee-Rock — blathers non-stop at about 180 miles-per-hour with gusts up to 220. In this kind of movie there are places where less is more. Subtle comedy is not something McCarthy and her co-writer and director Ben Falcone seem to understand. They keep heaping on the “more” and forgetting that in comedy, sometimes what isn’t said or done can be much funnier than volumes of dialogue.

One positive is some terrific young talent who do the students. They’re all pretty good and manage to take the edge off much of the irritation generated by McCarthy.

Speaking of irritating. McCarthy and Bridesmaids mate Maya Rudolph play best buds. They try mightily to come up with comic bits to fill the way-too-many dead spots but other than a great sequence in a divorce settlement scene, the attempts fall almost as flat as this film.

This isn’t to say it’s a total loss. Life of the Party isn’t the life of the party but there are spots where you — like you did at McCarthy’s work in Bridesmaids — will laugh out loud. You just won’t do it very often.

Directors: Ben Falcone

Stars: Melissa McCarthy, Maya Rudolph, Molly Gordon, Gillian Jacobs, Luke Benward, Shannon Purser, Julie Bowen, Matt Walsh, Heidi Gardner, Chris Parnell, Jimmy O. Yang, Steven Root, Jacki Weaver, Debby Ryan, Christina Aguilera, Ben Falcone

Rated PG-13 for mature themes. Sometimes very mature themes. Too bad the humor doesn’t have the maturity to match. Give this one a 2 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



