Life Hack: Never make crappy rice again.

Rinse 1 cup long grain brown rice and toast it in a pot until dry, nutty smelling, and hot to the touch (you can toast it dry or in a splash of olive oil). Add 1 ¾ cups boiling water and 1 teaspoon salt; cover with lid. Return to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer until all the water is absorbed, about 30 minutes. Do not open the lid or stir while the rice is cooking. Remove from heat and allow the rice to steam in the covered pot for another 10 to 15 minutes. Fluff the rice with a fork.

To cook it in the oven, dry roast the rice in a small baking dish in the oven at 375°F. Add water, cover baking dish tightly with foil, and cook, covered, until all the water is absorbed.

Try your hand at cooking rice with this almond pilaf, which has you cook the rice in chicken broth for a boost of flavor.