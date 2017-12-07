Life Hack: Never make crappy rice again.

The biggest mistake people make when they are making rice is that they let the water and the rice come to a boil at the same time. Mush. Here’s your life hack for the fluffiest, easiest rice you’ll every make, and it’s just as delicious as it is pretty.
To cook it in the oven, dry roast the rice in a small baking dish in the oven at 375°F. Add water, cover baking dish tightly with foil, and cook, covered, until all the water is absorbed.
Try your hand at cooking rice with this almond pilaf, which has you cook the rice in chicken broth for a boost of flavor.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xx7sxWI9FNI