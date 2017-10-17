Liberals: Hillary Can Still Be President…If We Dream!

A Harvard law professor says there is still a way for Hillary to become President, even if she isn’t elected. The plan, outlined by Lawrence Lessig and reported in Newsweek, goes as follows:



If number 1: If Trump is definitively found to have colluded directly with Russia, he would be forced to resign or be impeached.

If number 2: If Trump is removed, Vice President Mike Pence would become president.

If number 3: If Pence becomes president, he should resign too, given that he benefited from the same help from Mother Russia.

If number 4: If Pence resigns before appointing a vice president, Ryan would become president.

If number 5: If Ryan becomes president, he should do the right thing and choose Clinton for vice president. Then he should resign.

Yes you read that correctly, and yes the liberals are still living in dream land. I don’t think I even have to write any commentary on crazy an idea that is.

If I knew getting a job at Harvard was so easy, I might not have gotten into radio. No, scratch that, I like having a sound mind and good reasoning ability.

