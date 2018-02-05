Mt Ashland is never a record holder for snowfall in the state. Still, it’s been a fun place for people in Southern Oregon to go play in the white stuff since 1964. And, it’s a little unnerving when the resort has to close down at the beginning of February for lack of snow.

I went snowshoeing at Hoo Doo resort a few weeks ago and didn’t even need snowshoes because there was only a few inches on the ground. Last weekend, Mt Hood actually saw some rain at the high elevations. As an avid skier and mom who just got my son to like skiing, I just want to put it out there, my written version of a rain dance. Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow. Please?

Sending cold thoughts.