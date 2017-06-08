Legislators say Comey testimony doesn’t mean investigation is anywhere ‘near the end’

Drew Angerer/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — While Thursday’s Senate Intelligence Committee hearing with former FBI Director James Comey was a blockbuster start, committee chair Richard Burr (R-N.C.) and ranking member Mark Warner (D-Va.) stressed that the investigation is “nowhere near the end.”

Speaking to reporters following the hearing, the senators said they will be coordinating with Special Counsel Robert Mueller next week to develop a “clear path” toward investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“One message I hope all Americans will take home is recognizing how significant Russian interference in our election was,” Warner said.

Emerging from the hearing, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), one of the president’s fiercest defenders at Thursday’s hearing, told ABC News that the most explosive moment was when Comey revealed that he intentionally had a friend give his memo to members of the press.

Asked if what he heard Thursday amounts to evidence of obstruction of justice, Sen. Jon Cornyn (R-Texas) told ABC News, “I don’t believe there is.”

“You know, I think we’re in the midst of an investigation now and we need to look at the memos that the FBI director dictated to be used to prepare his testimony. And there’s a lot of information we need, but we haven’t concluded our investigation,” he said.

Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) stopped short of saying Trump’s behavior amounts to obstruction of justice, but said, “I think there’s enough there that we should be very, very concerned about what went on.”

Heinrich added, “I think Bob Mueller will be able to answer that question, and I trust him to answer it accurately.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.