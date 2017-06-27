Legal Fireworks

Vancouver Wa – Beau Leech, Owns TNT Fireworks which is just off the I-5 freeway at 99th Street. He says the biggest problem for them is getting the word out that they are not closed this

year. Leech said he’s stocked up with 20 percent more inventory this year in anticipation that they’ll have more customers with the closure of sales in Vancouver.

To assist citizens in complying with the law, Vancouver Fire Marshal Heidi Scarpelli is encouraging people to visit this useful page to determine if they are inside or outside the city limits of Vancouver. Just because your mailing address is “Vancouver, WA” does not mean you are actually located within the city limits.

