Lefty Insanity – Let’s Yell At The Sky!

On the anniversary of Donald Trumps election, people are gathering to scream up at the sky. Yes, seriously.

Why? Because they’re protesting of course! And what an effective protest it will be. At least we’ll be able to all hear them. I’m not sure what they’re planning to accomplish or what could really be changed by loud noises but the lefties figure it’s better than voting so they’re taking matters into their own hands.

Apparently 8,000 people are expected to show up, with another 33,000 interested according to a Facebook post for the Boston area event. They want to express their anger for the Presidents election, and I assume are trying to further prove to middle America why they voted for our current President.

I haven’t seen people in fits of rage yell too often, unless they’re with their kids at the mall. If I hear any yelling, I’ll probably just take a knee in protest.

