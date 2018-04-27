Left Hook Right Jab – Should the EPA be Abolished? By Carl Sundberg | Apr 27, 2018 @ 1:52 PM The post Left Hook Right Jab – Should the EPA be Abolished? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show. RELATED CONTENT Lars Thoughts: On That Historic Korean Summit LISTEN: Joe DiGenova – Are The Comey Memos An Elaborate, Half-Truthful Suicide Note? LISTEN: Kayla Blakeslee – Should A Teacher Who Bullied An 8th Grader For Citing Fox News Be Fired? LISTEN: Kelley Klamp – How Can People Help A Deployed Soldier Whose House Was Destroyed By Squatters? Lars Thoughts: The Constant Failure of Government LISTEN: Brigitte Gabriel – What Does Pompeo Bring To The Iran Deal And Middle East Chaos?