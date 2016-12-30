A Lebanon Pond Rescue

LEBANON, Ore. (AP) – Rescuers saved a man who fell into a hotel pond in Lebanon, Oregon.

Division Chief Jason Bolen of the Lebanon Fire District says the incident happened Friday as a husband and wife took an after-breakfast stroll to the water feature at the hotel’s Japanese garden. The man missed a step and fell head first into the pond.

The man became incapacitated from the 42-degree water and drifted to the center, where the depth is about 5 feet. The wife alerted the front desk. A hotel manager rushed into the water and got the man to a rocky outcrop in the pond.

Bolen says the man was overcome by hypothermia and could not stand. Rescue swimmers entered the pond and got the man to an ambulance. He was taken to Lebanon Community Hospital.

Bolen says the episode highlights the dangers of hypothermia, which can cause confusion, loss of coordination and loss of consciousness.