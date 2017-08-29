Lebanon Man Fatally Electrocuted in Farming Accident
By Grant McHill
|
Aug 29, 2017 @ 6:35 PM

LEBANON, Ore. (AP) – A handyman in Lebanon, Oregon has died after being fatally electrocuted in a freak farming accident.

Linn County authorities said Tuesday that 58-year-old Robert Leeland Prock was standing a 40-foot irrigation pipe on its end to move it when the pipe touched an overhead electrical wire.

The 12,000-volt wire was suspended 22 feet above the ground.

Prock was knocked unconscious by the shock and was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later.

His 11-year-old son, who was helping him, was also shocked but survived with no serious injuries.

The investigation is continuing.

Related Content

Eugene Man Sentenced to 13 Years for Sex Trafficki...
Judge: Oregon Woman Accused in Son’s Death N...
I-5 NB at Woodland Two Lanes Open
State Land Board Votes To Sell Elliott State Fores...
Oregon Lawmakers Advance $8.2B Education Bill Amid...
Multnomah County’s Sheriff Not Charged
Comments