Lebanon House Destroyed in French Fry Mishap

LEBANON, Ore. (AP) – An Oregon home has been destroyed in a fire that began with a man cooking french fries.

Division Chief Jason Bolen of the Lebanon Fire District says a 52-year-old man was cooking fries on the stovetop Wednesday morning when the oil overflowed onto the burners and ignited. Bolen says the man tried to extinguish the blaze, but soon realized it was out of control.

The man awakened his girlfriend and the pair escaped along with their two dogs.

Firefighters from Albany, Scio, and Sweet Home also responded to the scene on Mill Street in Lebanon. Crews extinguished the fire in about an hour. There were no injuries.