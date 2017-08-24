In Brief: Leap right out to see this one. If you don’t like animated movies, see it anyway. This is a great movie.



Leap! soars over this week’s movie competition. It has Elle Fanning giving voice to Felice. She lives in a French orphanage and dreams of life as a ballerina. Her best orphan bud is Dane DeHaan’s Victor who prides himself on being the world’s next great inventor. They hatch a plot to escape the dull confines of the orphanage and head for Paris where she stumbles into a shot at dancing the Nutcracker at a famous French opera house.

He ends up working on the Eiffel Tower and the Statue of Liberty.

Of course, complications arise for each but that’s the gist of what slowly evolves into a really great movie. The film is directed by two Frenchmen. One — Eric Warin — did animation for The Triplets of Belleville which is one of my all-time favorite animated films. The other Eric Summer hasn’t done anything you’ve likely heard of and co-writes the film with five others.

Their art work and sense of storytelling is astounding. Felice has a real-life, girl-next-door charm blends perfectly with Victor’s bumbling, nervous-Nelly best friend. She wants to be normal and special all at the same time. But what she really wants is to dance and the dancing in this one is as spectacular as anything you’d see at a real ballet or a real-life movie.

Warin and Summer give Fanning (The Beguiled, 20th Century Women, Maleficent) and DeHaan (Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets) great chemistry. She also works well with singer Carly Rae Jepsen whose hit song Cut to the Feeling is included in the film. Jepsen voices Odette. She’s a kind woman who gives Felice a place to live and a chance to dance.

Leap! is one of those great films that is a potential bonding experience for mothers and daughters and grandmothers and granddaughters. Sons and grandsons will appreciate it as well but the film is pretty much aimed at a female audience.

I will — however — encourage everyone to catch this one. Better than Disney or Pixar, it is brilliantly written, wonderfully animated and plants a smile on your face from the lighter-than-air opening sequences to the also soaring, lighter-than-air conclusion.

Both are perfect adjectives for what is without a doubt this year’s best animated film and one that has awards like Oscar written all over it as an animated feature and as a best picture.

Director: Eric Summer, Eric Warin

Stars: Elle Fanning, Dane DeHaan, Carly Rae Jepsen, Maddie Ziegler, Mel Brooks

Rated PG for mature themes. This one soars over this week’s movie competition. Don’t miss it. Give it a 5 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



