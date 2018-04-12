In Brief: Dark and difficult but it’s hard not to root for Charley and Pete.



Charley Thompson is 15. He’s the product of a broken home. We meet him when he’s moved in with his father who is more interested in the date of the week than his teenage son. The only person to ever really care about him was his Aunt Martha.

She’s no longer in his life.

Bored, the boy wanders about the streets until he meets Del, a cynical race horse owner and trainer who needs some stable help.

The boy has a good work ethic so Del keeps him on. They bond a bit but Charley mostly bonds with Del’s horse Pete. With no family life or anyone who gives a rip about him one way or the other, the horse becomes everything to Charlie.

Pete doesn’t run all that well and since he can’t bring in much income for Del, the horse is destined for the glue factory. It’s not something Charley can allow to happen. So he grabs the horse, steals Del’s truck and runs. Charlie thinks if he can just find his aunt all will be well.

Of course it won’t be.

But Charley is a teenager and the kid just isn’t quite ready for the real world. He’s had it tough and has finally found a home of sorts. But Pete doesn’t deserve to die just because he can’t win a race. Charley sees it as the ultimate injustice and can’t accept the decision.

So he runs.

Lean on Pete is a deep character study written and directed by Andrew Haigh (45 Years). It is based on Willy Vlautin’s novel. Haigh takes you on a very difficult journey. In an interview — which you can find by clicking here — Haigh told me he didn’t want to give us one of those Hollywood everything-works-out-perfectly movies.

He didn’t.

The acting is superb. Charlie Plummer who wowed us in the J. Paul Getty flick All the Money in the World plays Charley. He’s very, very good in a really tough role and holds his own with three old pros Steve Buscemi, Steve Zahn and Chloe Sevigny.

Buscemi is always good but he’s rarely better than he is here. It takes a multi-dimensional actor to be able to pull off a character as shallow as the cynical Del. He snaps, snarls and is greedy as hell but Del also has a soft side. Del likes Charley and treats him well but at the same time, he’s hard as nails when it comes to cutting ties with poor, pathetic Pete.

It’s just business.

Zahn has a small but critical role as an addict who befriends Charley when he’s finally hit bottom. Or at least when Charley thinks he’s as far down as possible. Zahn — like Buscemi — stretches a bit in this film and shows us a side of his acting skills that we never see.

But the real star of Lean on Pete is Haigh. He paints a picture of a side of this country that few of us ever see. In places the film reminds us of 1930s depression era America. There is no law other than the law of the streets.

As a kid I ran. Lots. So did many of you. I grew up as a Charley. So it is easy to relate. Some of you will relate as well. Those who can’t can at least sympathize.

Director: Andrew Haigh

Stars: Charlie Plummer, Steve Buscemi, Chloe Sevigny, Steve Zahn, Travis Fimmel

Rated R for mature themes, language and some violence. Teen trauma movies usually involve a young girl hung up on a hunky guy. Lean on Pete really is teen trauma and teen trauma is rarely done better.



