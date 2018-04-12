Lean on Pete: 15-minutes with writer/director Andrew Haigh

In Brief: Andrew Haigh is a wonderful storyteller as his acclaimed films 45 Years and Weekend demonstrate. His latest is the difficult story of a teenager trying to find himself. Mom doesn’t want him. Dad doesn’t really want him and the only real love he’s found in his life is a racing horse named Pete.



I spent about 20-minutes with Haigh talking about his movie. The link below is the interview. He’s animated and personable. So is his movie. It stars Charlie Plummer (All the Money in the World), Steve Buscemi, Chloe Sevigny and Steve Zahn. This one is difficult in places. In my youth I made mistakes like Charlie Thompson. Maybe you did, too. I found it hard not to shout at the screen and say, “No, no, no.” You might, too. This one is limited release for now but should go wider release in a few weeks. Don’t miss it. Though it was released last year, it’s one of the best movies I’ve seen this year.

Click here for showtimes and theaters.

Rated R for mature themes and some violence, this one is a heartbreaker. Give it a 5 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.

