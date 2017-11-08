Leaf Pickup Days On The Way

PORTLAND, Ore.– Leaf Day pick up starts Saturday November 11th and goes through December 20th. An estimated 250,000 trees drop leaves on Portland streets that can become a slick hazard for people walking, biking, rolling or driving. for crews to get the best sweep possible, everyone in a Leaf District should know their Leaf Day and prepare for it.

The day before, rake leaves 12 inches away from the curb. Move your care off the street or out of the leaf district. Basketball hoops and branches need to be 11 feet away for clearance. Citywide in 2016, city crews cleared 12,600 cubic yards of leaves weighing 7,135 tons. go to portlandoregon.gov/leafday to get more information.