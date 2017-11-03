Lead in Portland Water Exceeded Federal Limits at Some Homes

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The Portland Water Bureau has found that lead levels at high-risk homes in the city exceeded federal limits.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Thursday the city tested water from 134 homes deemed at high risk for lead exposure because they contain plumbing manufactured when fixtures contained substantial amounts of lead.

Of homes tested, more than 13 percent exceeded the state limit of 15 parts per billion.

If ingested, lead can harm children’s development and cause miscarriages.

These test results mark the third time in five years that Portland exceeded federal limits on lead in water.

The Portland City Council in March approved a study to improve treating the water to reduce its ability to leach lead from plumbing.

The water bureau recommends those customers use only cold tap water for cooking and baby formula and ask a doctor to check children for lead.