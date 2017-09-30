“Lazy Leprechaun” Robber Strikes Again

Portland, Oregon – A man is at large after robbing a Portland credit union on Friday. The man went into the building on Southeast Belmont Street and gave a note to a teller demanding money, then escaped. A police search of the area didn’t find him. Police say he also robbed a credit union on Wednesday, before striking again Friday afternoon.

The suspect is white, about 30 years old, 6 feet tall, thin, with red facial hair, wearing a gray hoodie. Police call him the Lazy Leprechaun.