Layoffs At Camas Paper Mill

Photo courtesy of KGW

Camas, Wash. – Georgia Pacific will layoff up to 300 people at its paper mill in Camas. The company says its because of declining demand for office paper. The layoffs will take effect in June.

The city administrator in Camas tells The Columbian the paper mill is the reason Camas exists. Pete Capell says he is concerned about the effect of layoffs at the Georgia Pacific mill, which were announced Tuesday. Capell says the effect of those job cut on people who have mortgages, college payments and are saving for retirement, is something he wouldn’t wish on anybody.