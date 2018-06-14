Lawyers Trying to Meet With Immigrants Held in Oregon Prison

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Immigrants from Latin America were transferred by immigration officials to a federal prison in Oregon, and a lawyer with a group of attorneys that wants to represent them says they’ve been denied access.

Attorney Stephen Manning of Portland says Immigration and Customs Enforcement also has not made assurances that the immigrants who authorities say came into the United States illegally will be able to meet with attorneys before they’re deported.

Carissa Cutrell, a spokeswoman for ICE, as the agency is known by its acronym, said it is working to ensure that detainees have appropriate access to lawyers.

Members of Oregon’s congressional delegation plan to visit the prison in Sheridan soon. Sen. Jeff Merkley has been particularly critical of the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy that has seen immigrants separated from their children.